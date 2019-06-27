Patriotic Central Texans are getting ready to celebrate Independence Day with numerous events around the region, but all city offices will be closed next Thursday and garbage collection will be disrupted for some customers. Here is a look at Fourth of July events and closures in the area:
Fort Hood
The Fort Hood Fourth of July Spectacular likely will live up to its name this year with live music, food and beverage vendors, family fun and, to top it all off, 30 minutes of fireworks. The fun starts at 4 p.m. at Fort Hood Stadium and lasts into the evening with The Band Steele, Andy Grammer and the 1st Cavalry Division Band playing. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.
Members of the general public in privately owned vehicles must enter and exit the event through the left visitors’ lane of the Clear Creek Gate or obtain a pass from the Marvin Leath Visitors Center. Drivers and passengers 18 and older must have a valid photo ID.
A priority parking area will be open to all DoD card holders as well as a general public parking area open to all. Both parking sites will be at the stadium and will be first come, first served.
For more information, visit www.home.army.mil/hood or call 254-287-9909.
Copperas Cove
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8577 and Auxiliary will host the Annual Bell Ringing, beginning with a ceremony at 11 a.m. July 4 at 1506 Veterans Ave., Copperas Cove. The event is open to the public. For more information, contact VFW Post 8577 Jr. Vice Commander Lisa Hunter at 512-277-0034.
Robertson Avenue Baptist Church will host their annual Picnic on the Grounds event from noon to 4 p.m. July 4 at 305 East Robertson Avenue. There will be food, games, a bounce house and the second annual chili cook-off. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact 254-368-2530.
Temple
Folks can bring their red, white and blue gear to Miller Park in Temple for All American Fourth of July Fun Fest, sponsored by H-E-B. Celebrations start at 4 p.m. for food, entertainment and fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets and get ready for free entertainment.
Fireworks will be visible along North Third Street, at the Mayborn Center, and in nearby neighborhoods. For more information, visit the City of Temple website at www.templetx.gov.
Belton
Many people in Central Texas celebrate American independence with an old-fashioned rodeo and parade during a three-day affair from July 4-6 at the Bell County Expo Center. People can take in the sights of cowboys riding broncs and bulls. General admission is $14 for adults and $11 for children 12 and under, with discounts for military members and their families.
The parade, a tradition that’s a century old this year, starts at 10 a.m. in downtown Belton, at 101 Central Avenue.
Also part of the celebrations is the Festival on Nolan Creek, which starts at 11 a.m. at Yettie Polk Park at 101 South Davis. The event will offer live music headlined by Shevi Love, shopping, food and children’s entertainment.
To end the evening, many people head over to the Backyard Party at Schoepf’s for bands and fireworks following the show. Gates open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. The barbecue restaurant is located at 702 East Central Avenue.
For more details and a schedule of events, visit www.rodeobelton.com.
Salado
The Salado Historical Society will hold its annual free “potluck picnic” in the Salado High School auditorium, 1880 Williams Drive, Salado, beginning at noon on July 4. Two local politicians will be speaking, with Representative Brad Buckley as the keynote speaker and Senator Dawn Buckingham also making an appearance.
The Salado Community Chorus will provide patriotic music as people chow down on fried chicken provided by the historical society. People are encouraged to bring side dishes or desserts to share.
For information call Sandi Wicker at 254-760-9655.
Closings:
Killeen
City Hall is closed but emergency services and garbage collection will operate without interruption.
Harker Heights
Harker Heights City Hall will be closed July 4 but resume normal business hours on July 5. Garbage services will run one day late after the holiday through July 6 and the normal schedule will resume the week of July 8.
Copperas Cove
City offices will be closed and garbage collection for residential customers will be on a different schedule. Areas 1 and 2 trash collection will be July 1; Areas 3 and 4 trash collection will be July 2; Areas 5 and 6 will be July 3; and Areas 7 and 8 will be July 5. The schedule can also be seen on the city’s website, For more information, call the solid waste department at 254-547-4242.
Temple
City offices will be closed and garbage pick-up for Thursday will be on Wednesday, July 3.
Belton
City offices are closed and garbage service will be delayed one day for the remainder of the week.
Salado
City Hall will be closed and garbage services will not be affected because the Village of Salado does not have garbage services on Thursdays.
Lampasas
City offices and the library will be closed and garbage pick-up will be the next business day following the holiday.
