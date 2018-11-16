It’s a bird! It’s a plane!
No, it’s a meteor.
Central Texans lit up social media Thursday night over a meteor lighting up their sky. Several media outlets have also reported on the spectacle.
According to the American Meteor Society, residents in Central Texas described the meteor as “very bright when it entered into atmosphere,” and that it “became extremely bright before completely going out.”
The meteor was part of the Leonid meteor shower, an annual November occurrence, USA Today reports. Also known as "shooting stars," the meteors are “tiny pea- and sand-sized bits of dust and debris.”
Areas in western and southeastern states reportedly had the best views of the event.
On Twitter, Col. Myles B. Caggins of Fort Hood said he witnessed the celestial marvel. Other local residents were also talking about meteor last night and this morning.
I absolutely saw it! #forthood #killeen Giant green meteor. https://t.co/4c9DwN99ET— Myles Caggins (@MylesCaggins) November 16, 2018
USA Today reports the peak of the Leonid meteor shower will be visible across the night sky late Saturday night (Nov. 17) and early Sunday morning (Nov. 18).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.