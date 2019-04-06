The Killeen area may have escaped the tornado warning Saturday afternoon, but the National Weather Service still warns of hazardous weather throughout Sunday.
The same can’t be said for Milam County, which was included in the Central Texas tornado watch that was in effect through 6 p.m. Saturday night.
A small, uninhabited building was destroyed by a tornado in Milam County on Saturday, a Milam County official said.
Chief Deputy Chris White of the Milam County Sheriff’s Office said there were four sightings of a tornado, but no injuries were reported.
Bell, Coryell and Lampasas counties were included in the tornado watch.
Killeen was impacted by rain for much of the day of Saturday, cancelling spring events and causing vehicles to hydroplane on Interstate 14. A few minor wrecks were reported.
Skylark Field reported .86 inches of rain Saturday, according the National Weather Service. Stillhouse Hollow Lake reported a total of 1.67 inches of rainfall by Saturday afternoon.
“But there’s more chances of heavy rain with a storm moving into the area from the south,” Matt Stalley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Dallas-Fort Worth, said Saturday afternoon. “You can expect rain on and off throughout the day.”
Although next week is expected to warm up into the mid- to upper 80s, there’s 24 hours of thunder, lightning and heavy rain still yet to come.
Chances of thunderstorms decrease from 60 percent to 20 percent overnight, but the National Weather Service warns of 50 percent chances of thunder all day Sunday and overnight into early Monday morning.
“There’s a severe potential for some flooding,” Stalley added. “With the rain we got (Saturday), more today can only worsen conditions.”
Lampasas and Coryell counties remain listed on the National Weather Service’s hazardous watch outlook, which reported “the best severe weather potential” would be east of Interstate 35.
The outlook posted online early Saturday morning from the Dallas-Fort Worth office warns residents to be aware of possible large hail and damaging winds, “but an isolated tornado or two can’t be ruled out.”
The National Weather Service also warns of the potential for heavy rainfall and localized flooding across Central Texas.
Regardless of all the rain, a high of 74 is expected Sunday with a low of 59 Sunday night. The clouds are expected to clear up Monday with a forecast of 81 degrees.
Temperatures are forecasted to continue to rise with a high of 87 on Tuesday.
The National Weather Service in Dallas-Fort Worth issued a tornado watch Saturday morning.
Central Texas counties in the tornado watch in effect until 6 p.m. include Bell, Coryell and Lampasas.
All counties included in the watch are: Anderson, Angelina, Bastrop, Bell, Blanco, Brazos, Burleson, Burnet, Caldwell, Cherokee, Comal, Coryell, Ellis Falls, Fayette, Freestone, Gregg, Grimes, Harrison, Hays, Henderson, Hill, Houston, Kaufman, Kendall, Lampasas, Lee, Leon, Limestone, Madison, Marion, McLennan, Milam, Nacogoches, Navarro, Panola, Polk Rains, Robertson, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, Shelby, Smith, Travis, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt, Walker, Washington, Williamson and Wood.
FME News Service contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.