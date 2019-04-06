The National Weather Service in Dallas-Fort Worth issued a tornado watch Saturday morning.
Central Texas counties in the tornado watch in effect until 6 p.m. include Bell, Coryell and Lampasas.
All counties included in the watch are: Anderson, Angelina, Bastrop, Bell, Blanco, Brazos, Burleson, Burnet, Caldwell, Cherokee, Comal, Coryell, Ellis Falls, Fayette, Freestone, Gregg, Grimes, Harrison, Hays, Henderson, Hill, Houston, Kaufman, Kendall, Lampasas, Lee, Leon, Limestone, Madison, Marion, McLennan, Milam, Nacogoches, Navarro, Panola, Polk Rains, Robertson, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, Shelby, Smith, Travis, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt, Walker, Washington, Williamson and Wood.
