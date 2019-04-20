The 54th Annual Central Texas Home Builders Association Parade of Homes takes place April 27 and 28 as well as May 4 and May 5.

There are 16 homes available for viewing in the Central Texas area. Here is the full list of the 16 homes:

2035 T.H. Jones Mill Way, Salado Mills, Salado

412 Archstone Loop, Belton

2036 Bella Vita Drive, Nolanville

2011 Bella Vita Drive, Nolanville

3002 Fieldwood Drive, Nolanville

3046 Heritage Loop, Nolanville

1205 Rocky Ridge Trail, Harker Heights

1100 Prospector Trail, Harker Heights

2549 Jubilation Drive, Harker Heights

7802 Zircon Drive, Killeen

8000 Tinley Way, Killeen

6004 Cactus Flower Lane, Killeen

6012 Cactus Flower Lane, Killeen

5105 Nuevo Lane, Killeen

1405 Neff Drive, Copperas Cove

2007 Wigeon Way, Copperas Cove

The homes range in price from $221,000 to $619,000.

For more information, go to cthbaparadeofhomes.com.

