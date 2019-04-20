The 54th Annual Central Texas Home Builders Association Parade of Homes takes place April 27 and 28 as well as May 4 and May 5.
There are 16 homes available for viewing in the Central Texas area. Here is the full list of the 16 homes:
2035 T.H. Jones Mill Way, Salado Mills, Salado
412 Archstone Loop, Belton
2036 Bella Vita Drive, Nolanville
2011 Bella Vita Drive, Nolanville
3002 Fieldwood Drive, Nolanville
3046 Heritage Loop, Nolanville
1205 Rocky Ridge Trail, Harker Heights
1100 Prospector Trail, Harker Heights
2549 Jubilation Drive, Harker Heights
7802 Zircon Drive, Killeen
8000 Tinley Way, Killeen
6004 Cactus Flower Lane, Killeen
6012 Cactus Flower Lane, Killeen
5105 Nuevo Lane, Killeen
1405 Neff Drive, Copperas Cove
2007 Wigeon Way, Copperas Cove
The homes range in price from $221,000 to $619,000.
For more information, go to cthbaparadeofhomes.com.
