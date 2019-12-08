WEATHER Graphic

More than half of Bell County is still listed as being under severe drought conditions according to the U.S. Drought Monitor map. Also, even though it is the beginning of December, high temperatures frequently remain between the low 70s and high 50s.

However, despite all of this, Texas is right in line with annual averages for the state.

artie@kdhnews.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.