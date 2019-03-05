Local chambers of commerce are opposing a plan presented by the governor’s office to cap property tax revenue increases, in spite of bipartisan support among voters.
The measure announced by Gov. Greg Abbott in January with support from Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dennis Bonnen limits local government tax revenue increases to 2.5 percent annually, according to John Wittman, spokesman for the Governor’s office.
The measure came as a response to increasing frustration with “skyrocketing” property taxes, Wittman said.
“Everywhere the governor went on the campaign trail, Texans are fed up with the sky rocketing property taxes,” Wittman said. “There is overwhelming support for this plan.”
Live interviewers from Quinnipiac University polled 1,222 voters by randomly calling land lines and cellphones, and found 77 percent of voters support the new policy, while 18 percent oppose.
The poll notes bipartisan support, with 69 percent of Democrats in favor of the cap on property tax increase, and 25 percent opposed.
The measure was initially announced in a joint press conference in January, but bills presented by Sen. Paul Bettencourt and Rep. Dustin Burrows would make that proposition law, Witten said.
Unlike the current “rollback rate” which allows voters to petition to vote on property tax increases of more than 8 percent at the ballot box, the new policy would automatically require voters approval to raise property taxes by more than 2.5 percent, Wittman said.
“If cities or counties want to exceed the 2.5 percent, they would have to go to the voters and put it before a vote,” Wittman said. “The reality is this, is that if local entities want to raise your taxes by more than 2.5 percent all they have to do is go and make their case to the people that they work for.”
The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce, the Belton Chamber of Commerce and the Temple Chamber of Commerce have all taken measures to oppose the revenue cap through resolutions and legislative positions.
“Don’t get us wrong, all of us represent business members who are significant tax payers. We are not in favor of unnecessarily high taxes,” Meredith Viguers, president of the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce board of directors, said in a news release sent by the Killeen chamber. “But, at the same time, we are opposed to the imposition of unrealistic, restrictive, one-size fits all mandates imposed by the state that may adversely impact the ability of local governments to meet the need for services — services often demanded by constituents.”
Peter Beronio, Chair of the Killeen Chamber Public Policy Council, said, “Local political subdivisions are in the best position to understand and respond to local needs. And, elected officials who cast votes in those subdivisions are more accessible to and answerable to the voters of those political subdivisions. We simply believe that local voter control is the most effective and efficient way to ensure that these entities meet their responsibilities.”
However, Wittman said the proposed measure is “the ultimate local control,” giving power back to the constituents to determine what is most important to them.
“This gives the power back to the people,” Wittman said.
The chambers — who are encouraging their member businesses to contact members of the legislature to voice concerns — are in fundamental agreement that artificially imposed revenue caps do not constitute functional public policy, according to the news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.