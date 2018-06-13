A chance of showers and thunderstorms is expected for Father’s Day and could continue into the middle of next week.
The National Weather Service predicts a 30 percent chance of rain Saturday afternoon and chances increase to 50 percent Sunday.
A midlevel trough is moving west bringing Gulf moisture from the east, according to Matt Bishop, meteorologist with the NWS Dallas/Fort Worth office.
“It’s not a big system like we see in the spring,” Bishop added, “it’s a summer lag that will bring a chance of rain each day early next week.”
“We need rain so it may not be a bad thing,” said Dennis Cain, meteorologist also with the NWS Dallas/Fort Worth office.
For the remainder of this week, the daytime temperatures will remain in the mid-90s with lows in the lower mid-70s.
While it is expected to be a cooler weekend, Cain noted that the increase in Gulf moisture will “still be miserable.”
