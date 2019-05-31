Rain is falling in Killeen this morning, and there's a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms later today.
According to the National Weather Service, the day will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. The weather services issued a hazardous weather outlook for Bell and Coryell counties, and other parts of Central and North Texas.
Rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch are excepted today, with higher amounts if thunderstorms hit.
On Saturday, there's 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
