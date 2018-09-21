Killeen residents could see more rain this weekend as thunderstorms linger throughout the area and threaten area events over the next two days.
On Saturday, rain chances are expected to reach 70 percent in the morning hours, but those storms will likely hang around through the rest of the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
“The highest chances are most likely going to be in the morning hours, but we’ll see that threat for storms in the afternoon,” said Lamont Bain, meteorologist with the service.
In anticipation of the storms, the city of Killeen on Thursday canceled a surplus auction for used vehicles and office supplies that was scheduled for Saturday morning. Other outdoor events could be canceled in the event of heavy storms.
The high temperature Saturday will be 83 degrees with a low of 73 in the morning hours, according to the service.
On Sunday, rain chances will drop to 30 percent as temperatures begin to creep back up into the mid-80s.
The high for Sunday will be 84 degrees with a low of 69 degrees.
On Monday, the high will be 87 degrees with a low of 72.
On Tuesday, the high will be 89 degrees with a low of 73 degrees.
Rain chances are expected to remain at 30 percent both days.
