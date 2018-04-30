Despite angry skies, Killeen residents can expect only passing showers through the early part of the week, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
The chances of rain today, Tuesday and Wednesday will hover around 20 percent before increasing to 50 percent Thursday, meteorologist Jason Godwin said.
"We’re not expecting anything widespread or long lasting," Godwin said.
Godwin said the best storm chances will be later this afternoon, with "hit-and-miss" showers possible and only a few hundredths of an inch of rain expected.
The highs for today will be 78 degrees with a low of 66 degrees tonight.
On Tuesday, the high will be 83 degrees with a low of 70 degrees in the evening.
