Scattered thunderstorms in Killeen starting Sunday will help break up the escalating summer heat, according to the National Weather Service in Forth Worth.
Chances of storms will reach a high of 40 percent Sunday, dropping the highs into the upper 80s throughout the day today and Monday, according to meteorologist Jesse Moore with the service.
However, much needed rain will likely be fleeting as “storm complexes” in West Texas break up around the Interstate 35 corridor.
“We may get a couple hours of thunderstorms if we’re lucky enough, but it’s not going to be an all-day rain,” Moore said.
The highs Monday will be in the upper 80s with lows in the upper 60s or lower 70s on Tuesday night.
Beginning Tuesday, rain chances will begin dropping with a 20 percent chance during the day. On Tuesday evening, rain chances will peter out and lead to highs in the lower 90s throughout the week. On Wednesday through Friday, lows will be in the lower 70s.
With chances of rain decreasing, Moore said Killeen residents can expect sunny skies from Wednesday through the end of the week with cloudy skies expected at night.
