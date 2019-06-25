Chaparral Road will be closed from Trimmier Road to Featherline Road daily beginning June 26. All through traffic will be detoured between the hours of 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. for approximately six months.
The road closure is for the extension of a water main that will connect the new water treatment plant on Stillhouse Hollow Lake to Killeen’s existing Southeast Elevated Storage Tank.
Traffic will be detoured to Stagecoach Road via Trimmier Road and Featherline Road during work hours for the duration of the project. Residents will be allowed access to their properties at all times. The road will be reopened to through traffic after hours.
Chaparral Road between Featherline and East Trimmier Road will not affected.
Motorists are asked to plan alternate routes and to use caution and obey traffic control devices.
"The City of Killeen apologizes for any inconvenience as a result of this work and appreciates your cooperation as we complete this project," the city staff said in a Tuesday afternoon press release.
