Missing Piece Car Club organized a car show at the Battle of the Food Trucks and International Food Festival Saturday in Killeen. All proceeds went to the Killeen Animal Shelter.
The car club is known for its charity car shows, and hosts one nonprofit show May through September. Many competitors come to support the community and spend time with friends, according to organizers.
“I don’t come for the trophies. I come to meet people,” said Jose Jusino, an import car competitor. He brought a Deadpool-themed 2008 Nissan 350Z Nismo. Jusino uses the red Japanese car daily and put $5,000 into it,
“We know a lot of people here. We come for community and the competition,” said four-wheel drive pickup truck competitor Steven Vrazel. The Vrazel’s brought “Goliath” — a white, 2002 Ford F-250 outfitted with a 32-inch lift kit.
Car show awards were dished out at 3:50 p.m. to give attendees time to hear the food truck war winners at 4:10 p.m.
All-American Chevrolet purchased the trophies and provided free merchandise. Rockstar sponsored the car show and gave out free beverages.
Jusino won the People’s Choice Award. Best Female went to AJ. Best Display went to Curtis and George Arnold. Most Represented Car Club was Team Walker
