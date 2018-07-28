The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $2.60 in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area, which is 1 cent more than this day last week and 56 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.
The statewide gas price average in Texas is now $2.63 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel.
That price is the same as last week and is 54 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $3.11 while drivers in San Antonio and Wichita Falls are paying the least at $2.53 per gallon.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.85, which is a penny less than this day last week and 57 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
Volatility is the trend for July gas prices as the rate for crude oil rises and drops amid lingering geopolitical concerns. In the U.S., the first half of the month saw pump prices increase from $2.85 to $2.89, while the second half is proving cheaper with the national gas price average down to $2.85 today.
“Texans are seeing a variety of prices at the gas pump as they fill up to take summer road trips this week,” said Joshua Zuber, AAA Texas/AAA New Mexico spokesperson. “As drivers prepare to take the roads, AAA Texas encourages everyone to have their vehicle checked out by a trusted mechanic, such as one an Approved Auto Repair facility, before departing on their trip. To learn more about this service visit aaa.com/repair.”
Across the South and Southeast states, gas prices range from as expensive as $2.74 in Florida to as cheap as $2.55 in Alabama. On the week, prices in the region are as much as four cents cheaper.
Gas prices were mostly consistent in Killeen, with several gas stations selling at $2.49 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.com Saturday afternoon. Those stations included Valero at 3807 W. Stan Schlueter Loop and Robinett Road; Walmart at 3404 W. Stan Schlueter Loop and Bunny Trail; 7-Eleven at 3600 S. Clear Creek Road and W. Elms Road.
In Harker Heights, Murphy USA at 2010 Heights Drive and W. Central Texas Expressway sold gas for $2.48 a gallon. Several stations sold gas for $2.49 a gallon, including H-E-B at 601 Indian Trail Drive; Sam’s Club at 600 W. Central Texas Expressway and Memory Lane; CEFCO at 500 E. Farm-to-Market 2410 and Miller Crossing.
In Copperas Cove, Murphy USA at 2712 E. U.S.190 near Gibson Street sold the cheapest gas at $2.44 a gallon. Valero at 1102 S. FM-116 sold gas for $2.47 a gallon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.