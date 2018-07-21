With drought conditions in Texas growing increasingly dire, you might want to know the source of your water.
Much of Central Texas is classified as “abnormally dry” or in “moderate drought,” as of July 17, according to the weekly National Integrated Drought Information System report at drought.gov.
In Central Texas, as in much of the state, cities are increasingly jockeying for more water supply after the crippling drought in the early 2010s. With the state going back into drought, those battles of the recent past could flare up again.
Central Texas also projects a large growth corridor in the coming decades, according to the Brazos Region G Planning Group.
The planning group, a subgroup of the Texas Water Development Board, released its five-year plan in December 2015 to identify the needs of “water user groups” — or municipalities and other water purchasers — over the next half century.
The Region G plan considers projected population growth throughout the area based on current water supply resources. It does not factor in environmental catastrophes such as widespread drought.
The Brazos G region comprises a 31,600-square-mile area of the Brazos River and its watersheds, beginning with the Alan Henry Reservoir in Kent County and ending below Somerville Lake in Washington County. The region includes the cities of Killeen, Waco, Temple, Belton, Abilene, Bryan-College Station, Lampasas and Georgetown, among others.
Here’s a roundup on where your city gets its water — and its future supply, based on estimated population growth.
WCID NO. 1
Most of the drinking water that flows through Bell County taps is treated by the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1.
The district, which dates to 1952, holds rights to 62,509 acre-feet of water on Belton and Stillhouse Hollow lakes that is treated and conveyed to seven municipal and private customers, including the cities of Killeen, Belton, Harker Heights, Nolanville, Copperas Cove, 439 Water Supply Corporation, and a small allocation for “Bell County-Other.”
An acre-foot is a unit of measurement designating the volume of water over an area of 1 acre and depth of 1 foot. One acre-foot is equivalent to 325,851 gallons.
The district actually drew 31,091 acre-feet from Belton Lake in 2017, according to the Brazos River Authority Customer Water Use and Reservoir Accounting Summary.
The district has signed agreements with its customers for both wholesale water and wastewater treatment services. The district has a treatment plant on Belton Lake that dates to 1954 and is currently constructing a second $46.1-million treatment plant on Stillhouse Hollow Lake that is scheduled for completion in 2020.
To pay for those rights, the district contracts with the Brazos River Authority, which holds permits to the water on Belton and Stillhouse Hollow lakes, under two different pricing structures: a “two-tier” rate and a “system water” rate at a higher price.
The two-tier structure, which includes “election” and “option” water dates back to the district’s agreement with the authority in 1992, with different rates determined by how much of its allocation the district draws from reservoirs. System water is a relatively new designation, and indicates water rights that have been “freed up” in recent years on Brazos reservoirs.
The two-tier agreement between the district and the authority ends in 2040, while the system water agreement ends in 2031. At that point, the district will have to renegotiate its contract with the authority, according to district general manager Ricky Garrett.
Because the district does not sell water directly to ratepayers, the district assigns an operations and maintenance rate and debt service rate to each of its municipal customers to pay for operations and new infrastructure.
KILLEEN
The city of Killeen’s entire drinking water allocation — 39,964 acre-feet per year — is treated and delivered by the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1.
Of that amount, the Killeen City Council most recently contracted with the district for 10,000 acre-feet of “system water” per year in April 2006.
The city used 5.3 billion gallons of water in 2017, according to Killeen Director of Communications Hilary Shine. That equates to more than 16,265 acre-feet. The city’s treated water capacity is 32 million gallons a day, or 98.2 acre-feet..
According to the Brazos Region G Water Planning Group, Killeen’s water supply is one of the most stable in the region, with no significant deficits expected up to 2070.
The group’s estimates assume water rights stay the same until 2070, according to the group’s website.
Killeen will have a projected surplus of 14,664 acre-feet of supply in 2040. By 2070, however, that surplus drops off precipitously to a little more than 2,000-acre feet.
BELTON
The city of Belton has multiple water supply contracts; the largest is with Bell County WCID No. 1.
Belton is currently contracted for 8,566 acre-feet, or 2.8 billion gallons of water per year.
In 2017, water customers used approximately a billion to 1.1 billion gallons, or 3,068 to 3,375 acre-feet, Belton spokesman Paul Romer said.
Romer said Belton initiated a Stage 1 water use reduction plan on July 19, in accordance with the Brazos River Authority.
“This is a voluntary condition basically notifying the public there is a mild shortage at this time,” Romer said. “We recommend limiting irrigation of landscaped areas, washing the car less and refraining from filling up swimming pools.”
Romer said the goal of Stage 1 is a 5-percent reduction in water usage.
COPPERAS COVE
In 2017, the city of Copperas Cove purchased 4,340.3 acre feet from Bell County WCID No. 1 and used 3,090.5 acre-feet.
In 2016, it purchased 4,345.6 acre-feet and used 3,574.8 acre-feet.
So far in 2018, it purchased 1,892 acre-feet and used 1,438.6 acre-feet.
Cove city spokesman Kevin Keller on Saturday provided the above figures requested by the Herald earlier in the week, but did not include the number of years the city has arranged to purchase water. Reached later on Saturday, Keller said he did not have immediate access to that information.
Regarding usage figures, Keller said there is some water loss due to leaks.
“As our infrastructure ages, the system will develop more and more leaks, which add up. The City’s goal is to keep water loss as low as possible,” Keller said.
Cove does not currently have water restrictions in place but encourages customers to voluntarily conserve as they are able.
“We encourage our customers to be aware of the City’s Water Conservation and Drought Contingency Plan and adhere to restrictions when conditions arise for plan implementation,” Keller said.
Cove’s Water Conservation and Drought Contingency Plan can be found on the City’s website or by going to: bit.ly/CoveWater.
FLORENCE
The city of Florence primarily relies on underground water with its three wells, and also has a 40-year contract with the City of Georgetown to supplement the city’s water supply when needed.
The contract was signed in 2006.
The city is allotted 500 acre-feet of surface water per year but is only allowed to access 200 acre-feet a year until Georgetown upgrades its system, city secretary Amy Crane said.
The city’s wells produce 4 million gallons of water, or 12.27 acre feet, a month, Crane said.
“The last time we used (Georgetown water) was in July of last year.” Two of the three wells in the city were down for repairs that summer.
The city pays Georgetown $54,000 a year to reserve water from its lake.
“We pay that whether we take it or not,” she said.
The city has been on Stage 2 water restrictions since August 2017, and Crane does not think the city will move into Stage 3.
“Right now, we’re holding steady,” Crane said.
In Williamson County, the Trinity Aquifer is being taxed by both residential and industrial use. The county does not have an underground water conservation district similar to Bell County’s Clearwater Underground Water Conservation District.
FORT HOOD
Fort Hood has 12,000 acre-feet of water rights annually as part of its agreement with the Bell County WCID No. 1.
Information about the length of the contract was not available.
In fiscal year 2017, the post used 3,262 acre-feet of water, according to post spokesman Tyler Broadway.
GATESVILLE
A contract with the Brazos River Authority allows Gatesville to draw 4,000 acre-feet per year in the city, according to Berry Mansell, water and sewer director. That contract is set to expire in 2021.
Gatesville uses about 81 acre-feet per year, purchased from Lake Belton, according to Mansell.
Gatesville is in “really good shape” water supply-wise, according to Mansell. The city draws most of its water from Belton Lake, which is only about 3½ feet below normal depth for this time of year.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The city of Harker Heights has a total allocation of 8,800 acre-feet of water from two contracts with the Brazos River Authority and the Bell County WCID No. 1.
The largest contract is with WCID No. 1, which is responsible for 5,265 acre-feet of water for the city.
The city’s contract with the authority expires Aug. 31, 2031, according to Heights Public Works Director Mark Hyde.
The city actually used 4,791.49 acre-feet of water in calendar 2017.
According to the planning group, the city is expected to reach a supply deficit by 2040 if conservation and other measures are not taken.
Hyde said the city is already in the process of educating its residents on conserving water and hitting reduced per capita usage targets.
“We do have education outreach as far as water conservation and have goals as far as per capita use to hold or reduce usage,” Hyde said. The average per capita use for water is 140 gallons per day in Harker Heights, Hyde said.
If the city does not meet its goals, the projected 2040 deficit is 938 acre-feet per year, which reaches 3,170 acre-feet by 2070.
KEMPNER
According to recent figures from the Kempner Water Supply Corporation, the corporation drew roughly 2,893 acre-feet of water in 2017, and the corporation received another 1,522.65 acre-feet from the Central Texas Water Supply Corporation.
The contract with CTWSC is set to expire in 2084.
Kempner water customers use roughly 1,541 acre-feet, while Salado — a city that KWSC partially supplies water to — uses close to 299 acre-feet.
Currently, the KWSC is under Stage 1 voluntary water restrictions, which means outdoor watering is limited to two days per week. Also, all residents are encouraged to help conserve their outdoor use of water.
“KWSC is being pro-active regarding the drought by placing everyone on Stage 1 voluntary water restrictions before it is mandatory to do so,” KWSC general manager Delores Atkinson said. “During the major drought of 2011 and 2012, KWSC never went down to their lower intake, so plant preparation has begun to make sure we are ready during all stages of the drought to insure KWSC member/customers never run out of water.”
LAMPASAS
The city of Lampasas has water rights to 3,500 acre-feet annually on Stillhouse Hollow Lake, according to Assistant City Manager Gary Cox.
Instead of drawing drinking water directly, the city contracts with Central Texas Water Supply Corporation to draw and treat drinking water, which is then transferred to the Kempner Water Supply Corporation for delivery through its system.
The contract with the Kempner corporation ends in 2084.
The city used 1,515 acre-feet of water in 2017, according to Brazos River Authority Customer Water Use and Reservoir Accounting Summary.
On Friday, city officials declared the city was in Stage 1 of its drought contingency plan, in accordance with the Brazos River Authority.
As drought conditions worsen, Cox said the city was constantly monitoring its supply for future issues.
“Drought conditions and water use contingency planning are common within our region,” Cox said in an email. “We will continue to monitor the conditions and work with the Brazos River Authority to impose the necessary restrictions to ensure the availability of water to our customers for essential uses.”
SALADO
The Salado Water Supply Corp. has dual sources of water for residents.
The supplier has a historical operating permit with Clearwater Underground Water District, the governing water authority that regulates all ground water in Bell County, for 490 million gallons, or 1,503 acre-feet, of ground water per year. This contract renews annually and supplies water to 80 percent of Salado’s 2,500 water customers.
The corporation has an additional operating permit to draw another 12 million gallons, or 36.83 acre-feet, per year. This contract also renews annually.
The Salado Water Supply Corp. also owns 9 percent of the Kempner Surface Water Treatment plant and has a 100-year contract with this supplier for 183 million gallons, or 561.61 acre-feet, of surface water per year. This accounts for the remaining 20 percent of the water customer base.
The corporation has a grand total of 685 million gallons, or 2,102.19 acre-feet available per year, with 502 million gallons, or 1,540.58 of ground water and 183 million gallons, 561.61 acre-feet, of surface water.
In 2017, 507 million total gallons, or 1,555.95 acre-feet, were pumped to customers, according to Salado Water Supply Corp. representatives.
Salado Water Supply is currently under Stage 1 water restrictions due to drought, which is a 10 percent usage reduction for all Edwards Aquifer users.
Stage 1 drought conditions are voluntary and ask customers to reduce watering to two times per week and only water between 8 and 10 a.m.
If the 10 percent reduction in usage is achieved, the corporation will avoid entering the next mandatory stages of the Drought Contingency Plan, according to Salado Water Supply Corp. representatives.
TEMPLE
The city of Temple has 30,453 acre-feet of water rights through the Brazos River Authority. The city draws water from the Leon River, south of Belton Lake.
Temple used 7,145 acre-feet of water in 2017, according to the Brazos River Authority Customer Water Use and Reservoir Accounting Summary.
Information about the length of the contract was not available.
WCID NO. 3 (NOLANVILLE)
Unlike Killeen, which has its own municipal water utility, the city of Nolanville contracts with the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 3 for water supply.
WCID No. 3 is provided drinking water solely by WCID No. 1, with 990 acre-feet allocated on Belton Lake.
According to the planning group, Nolanville is expected to reach a deficit of 72 acre-feet of water by 2020, with the deficit ballooning to 2,188 acre-feet by 2070 assuming the city does not undertake conservation measures.
WCID No. 3 representatives could not be reached for comment.
Herald staff members Kirsten Farmer, Matt Payne, Artie Phillips and Emily Hilley-Sierzchula contributed to this report.
