Construction is continuing on the new chemical plant that is coming to Killeen, as building permits for two of the plant’s main buildings popped up on last week’s permit reports.
In August the city approved construction of an MGC Pure Chemicals America Inc. plant, to be built at the Killeen Business Park off Roy J. Smith Drive. The first two buildings, Building 1 and Building 2, were permitted last week and are expected to cost a combined total value of $8.15 million. Building 1 will cost $5.58 million and Building 2 will cost $2.56 million.
The new chemical plant is being built at 4500 Roy J. Smith Drive by Gray Construction.
Killeen also issued 194 permits last week worth a total value of $10.85 million.
The city issued nine permits last week for the construction of new single-family residences, worth a total value $1.94 million. Four of the new houses will be built by Carothers Homes, and Precision Value Homes, Ashford Homes, Stylecraft Builders, Barnes Homebuilders and Bell County Victory Homes will each build one new home.
The city has issued permits worth a total value of $100.21 million so far this year.
Harker Heights
Building officials in Heights issued 21 permits last week worth a total value of $546,344.
One permit was issued last week for the construction of a new single-family residence, worth $240,000. The new home will be built by Salado Primier Builders.
So far this year, the city has issued permits worth a total value of $26.91 million.
Copperas Cove
No permit report was available from the city by press time.
The city has issued permits worth a total value of $20.71 million so far this year.
Nolanville
Permit officials issued no permits last week for new construction.
So far this year, the city has issued permits worth a total value of $5.77 million.
