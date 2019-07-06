HARKER HEIGHTS — Don’t be alarmed if you go to Chick-fil-A on Tuesday and see people dressed like cows.
Tuesday is what the company calls Cow Appreciation Day. Anyone dressed as a cow will get a free entree meal from the restaurants’ opening until 7 p.m.
“If you come in dressed like a cow, you get free chicken,” said Alexis Valdez, marketing director of Chick-fil-A.
At the Harker Heights Chick-fil-A on Saturday, people made cow masks in advance of the occasion.
Some residents came specifically to make the cow masks.
The masks were made of disposable plates, construction paper and glue.
Shampagne Holloway, 24, and her son Kingston participated in the event. The Holloways were there because her fiance works at the Heights location, and they are always there to support events.
Nema Heller drove all the way from Temple to make cow masks with her grandchildren Shayden Davis, 9, and Shayra Davis, 12. Heller said they drove from Temple because the Temple Chick-fil-A was not allowing adults to participate in the cow mask creation.
April Rojas of Copperas Cove was already in the area and brought her 6-year-old daughter, Sophia, to create a mask.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.