To kick off back-to-school, local residents will be able to get active and participate in family fun at one of several events hosted by area Chick-fil-A restaurants Monday and Tuesday.
Military spouses will also have opportunity to get involved with the community at a Fort Hood Spouses Club membership drive Wednesday.
The Central Texas State Fair will bring four days of festival fun to the Bell County Expo Center in Belton starting Thursday, including a carnival, live music and livestock shows.
The Clear Creek Exchange at Fort Hood will host a Labor Day blowout sale Friday through Sunday.
There will be a registration party Saturday for the Pink Warrior Angels 5K fun run, including food, music and fun at the Walmart in Copperas Cove.
Monday
Crunch Fitness will host a Pop-Up Party from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Chick-fil-A, 1402 East Central Texas Expressway, Killeen. Guests are invited to come join a group fitness workout to celebrate the grand opening of Crunch Fitness in Killeen slated for next month.
Tuesday
Chick-fil-A at 1402 E. Central Texas Expressway, Killeen, will host a family night from 5 to 8 p.m. There will be “mathnasium” interactive learning session, face painting and free ice cream for children in attendance.
Chick-fil-A at 201 E. Central Texas Expressway, building 2000, in Harker Heights will host Safari Night from 5 to 8 p.m. Attendees are invited to enjoy crafts and more. Children who come dressed as an animal or in animal print will receive a free kid’s meal.
Wednesday
The Fort Hood Spouses Club will host a membership drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Phantom Warrior Center, building 194, Fort Hood. There will be opportunities for attendees to sign-up for clubs and subclubs, enjoy light hors d’oeuvres and get more information.
Thursday
The Central Texas State Fair will begin at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton. It will run through Sept. 2. The fair will run from 5 p.m. to midnight Thursday and Friday, and from noon to midnight Saturday and Sunday. It will be four days of music, bull riding, fair food and family fun including a family carnival, live performers, livestock shows and more. Admission to the fairground is $8 for adults and free for children 12 and younger. Carnival ride wristbands are $30. Go to www.centraltexasstatefair.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
Friday
The Clear Creek Exchange at Fort Hood, Bldg. 4250, will host a three-day, Labor Day weekend blowout sale. Goods will be available for purchase at 50 to 80 percent off the original price. The sale will run from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 and 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 2.
Saturday
The Pink Warrior Angels will host a registration party for a 5K fun run and walk from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Walmart, Business U.S. Highway 190, Copperas Cove. The event will include food, music and fun. Registration will also be 50 percent off that day only.
