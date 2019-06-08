Not many people can say they’ve flown a plane before they’ve driven a car, but approximately 20 children earned that opportunity Saturday.
Flying Vikings held a flying event at the Central Texas College hangar at Skylark Field on Saturday. The organization offers free plane rides for children ages 6 through 18 who have chronic illnesses or physical disabilities.
For some children, it was their first time in a plane. Caleb Exferd, an 8-year-old, was one of them. Although he requested his flight to end early, his father, Jeff Exferd, said he was still excited and yelled “Yee-haw” when the plane took off.
“Getting in the plane was an accomplishment for him,” he said.
Pilot Robert Ludwig of Georgetown said Caleb was very talkative on the radio the whole flight.
Ludwig’s father, P.T., also piloted a plane. Both Ludwigs said they control the takeoff and the landing, but for most of the flight, they have their hands off the controls.
“Their face just lights up like a billion Christmas trees,” P.T. Ludwig said of the excitement the children have when they realize they’re flying the plane.
Paul Hansen, founder of Flying Vikings, said he founded the organization solely for giving back to the community.
“I want to make a difference,” he said. “It’s not about me; it’s about kids and their community.”
He said the inspiration for serving children with disabilities began in New Jersey when he worked with at-risk children.
“God led me to working with these kids,” Hansen said. “As I say, God’s Plan A is better than my Plan A.”
A lot of these kids are going from hospital to clinic to home,” Hansen said. They’re not doing sports, and you’re like ‘Let’s go have a little fun, but we’re going to use airplanes,’” he said.
“To me, it’s a smile, a hug. Will the kid give me a high five? That’s what it’s about,” Hansen said.
Five planes flew the children around Saturday. Two planes were donated by Central Texas College, two from the Ludwigs in Georgetown and one from Baylor University. At the end of each flight, Flying Vikings presented each child with a flight certificate.
Local businesses and organizations represented at the event were Raising Cane’s, Harker Heights Lions Club, Central Texas Orthodontics, Domino’s, Harker Heights Public Library and Chick-fil-A.
Chris Herd, regional operations director of MAC Pizza Management, which franchises Domino’s, said it is very gratifying to help with the event.
“Very gratifying to say the least,” he said. “To see the smiles on their face when they get off the airplane after their flight.”
For more information about the Flying Vikings, go to www.flyingvikings.org.
