The fair came to Killeen on Friday, and many residents took advantage of the Easter holiday to have some fun at the carnival.
The Central Texas Exposition is outside the Killeen Special Events Center on South W.S. Young Drive through April 8.
“We came out to the fair today because the kids really wanted to come,” Sandy Payne said. Payne and her husband were watching their son and daughter enjoy one of the rides at the carnival. “We already had family breakfast and family lunch together, so this is family evening time now.”
Payne and her husband were happy to let the kids ride all the rides while they watched safely from the ground.
“I think they are holding up well on all the tall rides; I do not like those at all,” Payne said.
“(My son) even won a toy at the balloon popping game, but what they are really here for are the rides.”
It wasn’t just children having fun at the carnival, either. Michelle Smith was at the fair with her husband as well as his brother and his wife, and they were all enjoying the rides.
“Right now they are up on the ride, but we all enjoy the tall rides,” Smith said. “We don’t always come out to the fair, but we are all having fun today.”
The Central Texas Exposition is open from 6 p.m. to midnight on weeknights and from 3 p.m. to midnight on the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.