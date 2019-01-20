HARKER HEIGHTS – Planning doctor’s appointments for military families with young children is about to become a lot easier.
The Armed Services YMCA Program Center at 100 E. Beeline Lane in Harker Heights will begin operating a Children’s Waiting Room on Feb. 4.
The Children’s Waiting Room is one of several Armed Services YMCA core programs offered exclusively to active-duty soldiers and their families.
Soldiers and their family members are eligible for two hours of free child care during medical appointments.
The program gives military families the opportunity to drop off their children for up to two hours to receive child care free of charge while they attend a doctor’s appointment.
“I am excited we have this program for our soldiers,” said Sylvia Dolcemascola, Armed Services YMCA child care program director. “As a former military spouse of three children, this program would have helped me focus more on the health and well-being of my family and myself, instead of the anxiety linked to the cost and inconvenience of drop-in child care.”
Active-duty families often live far away from relatives and friends who could traditionally watch the kids during medical appointments. With the Children’s Waiting Room, the ASYMCA aims to remove barriers for active-duty families who might not be able to attend certain appointments without free child care.
Ultimately, the program wants to improve the overall health of the military community.
“I am more than thrilled to be able to give this gift to our soldiers and their families,” Dolcemascola said.
The Children’s Waiting Room will operate from 7.45 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday. Child care must be scheduled prior to the appointment.
Interested families can sign up their children for their scheduled doctor’s appointments via phone at 254-458-1015. Kids between 6 months and 12 years of age are eligible for the program.
The Harker Heights Children’s Waiting Room is the second in the Fort Hood area. The ASYMCA Killeen opened the first one at the Copperas Cove location at 501 Clara Drive in September
