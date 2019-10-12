Habitat

From left, Jessica Sullivan, Levi Heath (front), Madisyn Heath, 11, Davion Heath, 14, and Lavon Heath, 13 pose near a Habitat for Humanity sign at the Maverick chili cook-off in Killeen Saturday. Sullivan and her children are beneficiaries of a Habitat for Humanity home.

 Thaddeus Imerman | Herald

Twelve local chili cooks gathered Saturday at the Killeen Community Center, not only to compete for best chili, but to help raise money for the Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity.

Realty Executives of Killeen and Harker Heights hosted the 21st annual event Saturday.

