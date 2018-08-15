A Chinook helicopter from Fort Hood found itself in a field in Mills County, northwest of Fort Hood, after a mechanical problem led to an emergency landing on Tuesday morning, an official said on Wednesday.
Around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday a Chinook helicopter and its three crew members who had taken off from Fort Hood made an emergency landing in a field six miles east of Goldthwaite, said Chief Deputy Chris Green with the Mills County Sheriff’s Department, which responded to the scene.
No one was injured. “It was a safe, but hasty, landing,” Green said.
He said Fort Hood officials had contacted the sheriff’s department to alert them of the emergency landing.
“They had lost radio contact with Fort Hood,” Green said. Radio contact was re-established later.
He said the Chinook was joined by several other Chinooks and two Apache helicopters and after several hours they all took off again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.