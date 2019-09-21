NOLANVILLE — When Andy Williams ran for mayor of the city of Nolanville in 2018, he ran on the premise of bringing the community together. On Saturday, the city celebrated its seventh annual Train Whistle Jamboree on the grounds of City Hall in Nolanville.

Prior to his election as mayor, Williams was the president of the Nolanville Economic Development Corporation.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.