COPPERAS COVE — The Christian Freedom Ministries of Copperas Cove held a food drive Saturday to help the Cove Soup Kitchen in front of the Christian Freedom Ministries, 340 Cove Terrace Shopping Center. They collected canned food and monetary donations.
Volunteers from the church were out in front of the Cove Terrace Shopping Center with signs, and gave watermelon and lemonade to those who made a donation.
David J. Hardin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.