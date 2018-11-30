The 56th annual Killeen Christmas Parade will make its merry way through historic Downtown Killeen Dec. 8 at 4:30 p.m.
The public is invited to enjoy this free holiday tradition, according to a news release from the city.
The parade will be led by co-grand marshals Lt. Gen. Paul Funk II, the III Corps and Fort Hood commander, and Charlie Watts, 2018 Roy J. Smith Award recipient.
More than 100 entries are expected to be involved in the parade with floats, vehicles or performers, according to a city news release. This year’s theme is “A Texas Christmas.”
Entries will be accepted through Dec. 5. Applications are available online at KilleenTexas.gov/Volunteer or at Killeen Community Center.
Entries can be floats, decorated vehicles or performing groups. Entries may choose to simply participate or to compete to be named best non-profit, commercial or entertaining group.
The parade route travels along Avenue D beginning at College Street then turns left on Gray Street, left on Sprott Avenue and left on 2nd Street.
Food and craft vendors will be available before and during the parade.
Spectators should arrive early to secure the best parking and viewing spots along the route.
Also, in Killeen today and Sunday is the annual Holiday Under the Stars event at the Killeen Community Center complex. The public is invited to enjoy the festivities. Today’s events start with Breakfast with Santa from 8 to 11 a.m. A full pancake breakfast is served with a side of Santa, who will take photos and wish lists. Tickets are available at the Community Center for $5 in advance or $6 at the event. Festival fun is scheduled from 3 to 8 p.m. and will include live entertainment, arts and crafts and cupcake decorating. Santa will return to light the 50-foot silhouette holiday tree at 6 p.m. then stay for photos with good boys and girls. The evening wraps up with a free outdoor screening of “The Grinch.”
The fun is back from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Live entertainment, holiday activities and Santa will continue to bring the spirit of the season. A new special attraction this year will be a giant synthetic snow hill slide for kids and adults.
Copperas Cove
The Copperas Cove Christmas parade will begin at 3 p.m. today on Avenue D. The parade will feature first responders, local businesses, marching groups, dance groups, soldiers from the 1st Cavalry Division at Fort Hood, and Santa and Mrs. Claus. The parade starts at Copperas Cove High School and rolls along Avenue D.
Continuing in Cove today and Sunday is the annual Krist Kindl Markt. It is a popular three-day event featuring vendors with Christmas crafts, holiday gift ideas and delicious food. This year, there will be many local vendors as well as vendors coming from as far away as Lafayette, Louisiana. The weekend will be filled with local entertainment including Pandemonium Steel Band, Snow & Light Show and the 1st Cavalry Division Rock Band. The kids activity tent will give children the opportunity to make crafts with Chick- fil A and Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful, and decorate cookies with H-E-Buddy. Five Hills Art Guild will have a crafting corner all weekend. There will also be bounce houses and bungee jump for the kids. For more information, go to www.kristkindlmarkt.com or contact the Chamber of Commerce at 254-547-7571.
Belton
Aware Central Texas will host Christmas on the Farm from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121.
The event features 40 activities, including hayrides, crafts, games and appearances by Santa and Mrs. Claus. Admission will cost 50 cents per person and $2 per family.
Later on Saturday, the city of Belton and the Downtown Belton Merchants Association will host the annual Christmas on the Chisholm Trail. The event will take place in downtown Belton near Central Avenue from noon to 7 p.m. There will be a parade beginning at 6 p.m.
On Sunday, Dead Fish Grill in Belton hosts its annual parade of lights from 6-8 p.m. at 2207 Lake Road.
Salado held its annual Christmas Parade on Thursday night.
FME News Service contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.