The sanctuary of Greater Vision Community Church was packed practically to the rafters as church members and community leaders attended the dedication service Sunday for the church’s new Family Life Center, which will be the new “core of the church” when it is officially open, according to church members.
“I think it is awesome that it is almost done, because we are crushed for space,” Glenn Reynolds with the creative arts ministry said. “I don’t know exactly how large our congregation is, but it is a lot of people.”
According to church officials, current records show around 1,600 church members, many of whom were in the sanctuary celebrating the new building. The church broke ground on the Family Life Center in April 2018, and the building is expected to be open for use April 1, 2019. The building has a full-size basketball court, 13 different classrooms, a kitchen, a stage and plenty of other rooms and features.
“Currently we practice either in the halls, or in one of the small classrooms,” Reynolds said, speaking of the youth group that performed a mime and dance routine at the dedication. “Now we will have a big, large area to practice in. It even has a stage.”
Several local and state representatives were in attendence for the ceremony, as well, including District 54 state Rep. Brad Buckley and Killeen mayor Jose Segarra.
“You have such a large footprint in what happens in the city of Killeen every single day,” Segarra said, praising the church and congregation on their new building and support of the community.
Once the dedication service ended, pastor David Reynolds and his wife led the attendees into the Family Life Center to give them a small tour and a chance to look around the nearly-finished building.
The church is located at 2000 E. Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.