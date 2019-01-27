The St. Joseph Catholic Church African American Multicultural Society hosted a special luncheon Sunday to celebrate and remember the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and the Parish Activity Center was packed with people attending the event.
“This is our 10th hosting of the event,” organizer Lucille Ward said. “We have dancers here today and several guest speakers, Also, all of the food today is from different cultures, including African-American, Hispanic, Mexican-American, European and others.”
People started trickling into the Parish Activity Center about 1:30 p.m., and by 2 p.m. the building was packed with people waiting for the ceremony to begin.
The event kicked off with lunch before the speakers took their turns at the mic.
“It feels good to be a part of an event like this for the community,” said Killeen Councilwoman and church member Shirley Fleming. “MLK is one of the greatest heroes ever, and it feels good to be able to share his legacy with the community.”
Killeen Councilman Jonothan Okray was also in attendance, and he was invited to read King’s famous “I Have a Dream” speech during the ceremony.
“I think it is great to do something like this for the community,” he said. “I’m just humbled at the opportunity to participate.”
Some event attendees said they have participate in the event for several years and enjoy being a part of it each year.
“I think this is extremely wonderful,” Claudia Brown said. “This is a man who deserves to have his legacy continued.”
