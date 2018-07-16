Residents gathered at the Killeen Arts and Activities Center on Sunday to celebrate Albert Joe Reed’s 50 years of ministering through gospel music.
The event began at 4 p.m. and kicked off with songs and worship. The people in the crowd were on their feet through much of the service, singing along and clapping their hands to the music.
“We go through the worship experience without experiencing anything,” Reed said in between songs. “But I am trying to bring that back.”
Reed led his choir ensemble by playing the piano, a skill he learned when he was 11 years old.
Reed, now 65, has performed gospel music in numerous churches and states.
The worship hall at the Killeen Arts and Activities Center was packed, and the performers and guests showed no signs of stopping by 5:30 p.m., so caught up in the music as they were.
“The Lord is good, and he offers blessings,” Reed said while he played. “And some of us here today need a blessing.”
