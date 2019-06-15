COPPERAS COVE — Cinergy Cinemas in Cove celebrated 10 years in a big way Saturday. Opened on June 11, 2009, the theater celebrated the occasion with a big event outside the theater.
A bounce house was rented by the theater from the Morale, Welfare and Recreation on Fort Hood. Artist Joel Natal of Killeen, owner of Joel’s Illustrated Portraits, drew caricatures. Angel Bravo of Killeen created balloon art. Cynthia Eklund brightened kids’ faces with face paint.
Some families came out just for the celebration, such as Peola Green of Killeen who was there with her nephews Alarion Jones and Aaron Radke, and her granddaughter Jurnee Timms.
Other families were there for a movie and stayed for the celebration. Maria Cossick of Fort Hood was there with her husband and children to see “The Secret Life of Pets 2.”
“The kids are having fun, the dance is nice, and all the artists are talented,” Cossick said.
Nancy Nelson, Cinergy’s sales manager, was integral in planning the event.
“We worked with the local community in organizing the 10-year anniversary,” she said.
“It just was kind of to give back to the community and to thank them for supporting us for 10 years.”
Nelson said they knew back around March that they wanted to do something big for the 10th anniversary celebration.
The week-long celebration culminated Saturday with many events going on. Kiss 103.1 FM entertained guests with a live broadcast.
Other live performers Saturday were the Copperas Cove High School Copperettes, Legacy Martial Arts, GymKix, Central Texas Bellydance Association and Poly-Mic Islanders Dance Group.
“I work at Fort Hood full-time, and I’ve been at Cinergy the entire time that they’ve been open, and I’m still here because I really love the community,” Nelson said. “I love supporting the guests.”
As part of the anniversary, Cinergy Cinemas also offered discounts such as any pizza and soft drink for $10, all-day happy hour specials, all-you-can-play laser tag for $10, and half-price $20 game cards. The discounts are valid through close of business on Father’s Day.
