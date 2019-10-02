Circle K convenience stores are now offering delivery from all of their nearly 600 locations across Texas via its partnership with Texas-based on-demand delivery company, Favor. Customers can now get items including beer, snack foods and more, delivered to their door in under an hour via Favor, with no order minimum.
“We are excited to expand our partnership with Favor in all remaining Circle K Texas markets across the state and to see our Circle K stores add this service beyond the soft rollout in the Houston area,” said Paul Rodriguez, vice president of Circle K Texas. “Nearly 600 of our locations throughout Texas will now offer delivery, including in and around Waco and the Killeen-Temple area. An important goal for Circle K is to continue to find ways for our customers to have an easier and more convenient shopping experience. Home delivery is one more option we can now add to Circle K customers’ shopping choices.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.