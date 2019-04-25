Communities In Schools will hold its 12th annual track and field event Saturday, April 27, at Leo Buckley Stadium on the campus of Killeen High School.
The event is scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Check-in time for participating CIS athletes is 8 a.m.
More than 300 first- through sixth-grade students from the Killeen, Copperas Cove, Belton, Temple and Salado independent school districts served by CIS are expected to participate.
Students will compete in a variety of events including the 50-meter, 100-meter, 200-meter dash and 400-meter dashes; the long jump, a sack race and tug-of-war.
Individual place ribbons will be presented to the first, second and third place finishers in each event along with participation ribbons for all students. The top three campuses to finish in each event will also receive trophies.
The CIS track meet is open to the public. Admission is $2 for adults and $1 for school-aged children.
