The Communities In Schools chapter at East Ward Elementary School and the Bell County Child Welfare Board will host a child abuse prevention/awareness event on Friday, according to a press release.
The free event will be held in the school’s P.E. building from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and is open to the public.
Attendees are encouraged to wear blue in support of child abuse prevention. Scheduled speakers for the event are officers of the Bell County Child Welfare Board, Linda Kieff, president; and David Woodberry, vice president.
There will also be a reading of a proclamation from the Killeen mayor’s office, a balloon release, fingerprinting kits for children, inflatables and food. The Bell County Child Welfare Board and other childcare agencies will also provide stuffed bears, toys and other free items.
Woodberry, who also serves as the CIS site coordinator at East Ward, said the event is an extension of the National Child Abuse Prevention Month activities.
“Our event is an evening of awareness and support. We want to bring awareness to the community about child abuse and offer support and resources for victims,” Woodberry said in the release. “This is a time to acknowledge the importance of families and communities working together to prevent child abuse.”
CIS and the Bell County Child Welfare Board share responsibilities in assisting children thrive and become successful.
“Part of the ‘five basic’ essentials established by CIS are providing a safe place for youngsters to learn and grow and provide a healthy start and a healthy future,” Woodberry said. “A lot of child abuse cases arise from situations and conditions that can be preventable when community programs and systems work together. An engaged, supportive community is more likely to foster nurturing families and healthy children.”
East Ward Elementary School is located at 1608 East Rancier Avenue in Killeen. For more information about the CIS Child Abuse Prevention/Awareness event or how to support the event, call 254-247- 5723.
