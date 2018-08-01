After more than a month and a half of enforcement, Killeen police have issued 21 citations for trucks parked within 500 feet of residential areas as part of a new city ordinance passed April 11.
Each of the tickets come with a fine of $200.
The Killeen City Council on April 11 amended the city’s parking ordinance to prevent the parking of 1-ton or heavier trucks within 500 feet of parcels of land zoned residential. The amendment was proposed after the city reviewed its noise abatement policy, according to a council memorandum.
Under the city’s previous ordinance, trucks of that size were prevented from parking on streets adjacent to residential-zoned parcels, creating a patchwork of parking spaces for truck drivers close to neighborhoods.
According to a map presented to the council in April, the amended ordinance will prevent trucks from parking throughout the vast majority of the city with strips of available parking on State Highway 195, Interstate 14 and Clear Creek Road.
The council voted 5-1 with Councilman Gregory Johnson in opposition, saying he had concerns over how the ordinance would be enforced. Councilman Steve Harris was not in attendance.
“It remains illegal to park a vehicle with a capacity of one ton or greater on private property in a residentially zoned area with the exception of travel trailers and light trucks for non-commercial use,” the city said in a release Thursday.
Before June 18, the day enforcement took effect, the department issued warnings to truckers parked in the wrong area. According to KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez, the department issued 35 warnings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.