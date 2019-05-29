Killeen’s fire hydrants have been a source of concern for some residents through the years, with some hydrants in the north side of the city reported to be underpowered and other hydrants lacking inspection and maintenance.
A city official said on Wednesday that new leadership in the city’s public works department has undertaken the massive task of inspecting the city’s 4,700 fire hydrants.
“Fire hydrant maintenance has been inconsistent in Killeen due to resource constraints,” said Hilary Shine, executive director of communications. She said the new hydrant inspection program began last month, with 75 completed so far. Eleven hydrants were repaired or replaced.
The city’s fire chief said there have been two instances over the past two years in which hydrants have not performed reliably, but that his firefighters have not expressed concern.
“Fire hydrants are an important part of the system, but they are not the only part,” said Fire Chief Brian Brank. “Our engines arrive at a structure fire with water onboard to begin fire suppression immediately. We have also ensured that hoses are long enough to reach additional hydrants should an issue be encountered on scene.”
Brank told the Herald last April that 99 percent of fires are extinguished using booster tanks on the engines and that hooking up to hydrants is a precaution, just in case a fire gets out of hand.
“Fire protection is a primary service the City of Killeen provides, and I want to assure the public that our first responders are trained and come prepared for any circumstance,” Brank said.
