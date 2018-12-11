In a first-of-its-kind agreement with Fort Hood, Killeen’s regional airport is steps away from a public-private partnership to improve pavement markings on the facility’s shared runway — bringing around $517,000 per year in revenue to the city.
The proposed arrangement is part of an Intergovernmental Support Agreement through the Army’s Office of the Chief of Staff of Installation Management, an initiative to secure partnerships between Army bases and their surrounding communities.
Under the terms of the proposed five-year agreement, the Army would pay the airport $517,000 in the first year of the agreement for markings and minor pavement maintenance at the Robert Gray Army Airfield, which is shared by the post and airport.
The Army would then increase its payments by 2 percent each fiscal year of the agreement. The city estimates its initial expenditures for the agreement at $460,000 — or a $57,000 profit in the first year.
The Killeen City Council will discuss the agreement tonight.
On Tuesday, airport staff highlighted the agreement as a “win-win” for the airport and post as the facility continues to struggle with decreased ridership and revenue.
“This agreement is a milestone cementing the spirit and level of cooperation between Fort Hood and the City of Killeen,” Director of Aviation Matt Van Valkenburgh said in an email. “It is a win-win for both organizations; the Army will be receiving scheduled preventative maintenance at a savings and the Airport will receive additional revenues. We anticipate great success with this partnership for years to come.”
According to the city, the airport received approval for the agreement in October after it was vetted by Fort Hood and forwarded to Installation Management staff.
The council is expected to vote on the agreement Dec. 18.
