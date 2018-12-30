The most effective way for the Killeen Animal Shelter to achieve “no-kill” status is through proactive spay-and-neuter programs, not adoptions, according to an internal audit conducted by Killeen City Auditor Matthew Grady that was released in November.
“There are simply not enough humans in households, or humans with barns for the nation’s animal shelters to adopt their way to “no-kill” status,” the report said in its “Finding and Recommendations” section under “Intake.”
This is due in large part to the fact that roughly 70,000 puppies and kittens are born each day in the U.S. according to numbers from the Humane Society. The organization also estimates there are currently anywhere between 60 and 100 million feral cats living in the U.S. Because of this, the audit recommends that shelters must focus on reducing intake in addition to increasing adoptions.
In order to assist with this, the audit recommends the Killeen Animal Shelter adopts the practice of pre-sterilizations, whereby all dogs, cats, puppies and kittens taken in by the Animal Services department are spayed or neutered before they are adopted.
The Killeen Animal Shelter would not be the first in the area to practice pre-sterilization.
Both the Harker Heights Pet Adoption Center and Waco Animal Services also sterilize animals when they are brought in to the shelter.
The Killeen Police Department agreed to the audit’s recommendations; however, no estimated implementation date was decided upon as the shelter plans to wait until control is shifted from the police department to the Community Services Department, a move that was proposed by City Manager Ron Olson in August.
