An internal audit being conducted on the Killeen Animal Service Division should be available in early October, according to the city auditor.
“I can’t give you specifics about the findings yet, but I will tell you that it is near completion,” City Auditor Matthew Grady said. “I had hoped to get it out by the end of (September), but it will probably be up shortly thereafter.”
Grady said the Animal Services Division audit first got on his radar soon after the fiscal year 2018 budget was approved in October 2017.
The budget put forth by animal services called for staffing cuts, and Grady said objections raised at the time by animal advocates in the city led him to start looking into running an audit on the division.
He said he originally planned to perform an audit on the red light traffic cameras in the city, but after the city discontinued the program, he was able to focus on the animal division.
“With the firing of Ed Tucker (the previous Animal Services director), it’s always a good time for any audit to go in during a change of management, because that is about as open as they are going to be to recommendations when they have new management coming in,” Grady said.
Tucker left the division in late February, and Lt. Tony McDaniel has been serving as the interim director until the Killeen Police Department — the city agency the division currently falls under — hires a new director.
KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said the job description for Animal Services director is “currently under review to ensure the desired applicants are reached” and it will be posted in the near future.
Recently, Killeen City Manager Ron Olson also proposed the idea of moving the division out from under the purview of the Killeen Police Department and instead having it be under the Community Services Department.
Olson said he hopes the employees currently working for the division would also make the move to the Community Services Department.
“The employees are and will remain Animal Services Division employees,” he said recently. “If the division is reassigned to another department, the employees remain with the division under the new department.”
Grady said, in his time working on the animal audit, he has heard several compliments from animal advocates about the work of interim director McDaniel at the animal shelter. He said the shelter’s operational practices are something being looked at by the audit.
“I’m doing a lot of comparisons to best practices that are going on in other shelters around the state to get some ideas on where improvements can be made,” Grady said.
