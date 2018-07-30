Pavement restoration work on nine segments of Killeen roads began Monday, according to the city.
Work will take place in segments from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day this week through Friday.
Streets scheduled for maintenance include:
- Lake Road from W.S. Young Drive to Windward Drive
- Florence Road from Hallmark Avenue to Elms Road
- Fowler Avenue from Florence Road to Trimmier Road
- Bacon Ranch Road from Trimmier Road to Little Nolan Road
- Little Nolan Road from Bacon Ranch Road to W.S. Young Drive
- Aspen Drive from Teal Drive to Rosewood Drive
- Fawn Drive from Chantz Drive to Rosewood Drive
- Malmaison Road
- West Avenue E, from Fort Hood Street to College Street
Affected properties will receive direct notification prior to work beginning on their streets, the city said. Specific instructions for accessing properties and roadways during and after the project will be provided.
According to the city, pavement restoration is preventative maintenance that extends the life of the road.
“A substance called Reclamite is applied to the asphalt and is absorbed filling small holes and pits to restore the asphalt’s durability,” the release said. “This treatment smooths the driving surface and is estimated to extend the pavement service life by up to four years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.