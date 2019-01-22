Killeen has closed two streets to through traffic for street repairs and installations, according to a news release issued by the city.
Priest Drive, from S. 2nd Street to W. Hallmark Avenue, is closed to through traffic today and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Rowdy Drive, from Kaitlyn Drive to Diana Drive, will be closed Wednesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Both roads will open to traffic at the end of the work day.
Priest Drive will be closed for the installation of a new sewer service line.
The closure of Rowdy Drive is to repave the roadway following installation of a storm drain last month. The capital improvement project repaired an infrastructure failure to improve drainage and prevent flooding in the Cosper Ridge Estates subdivision.
