The Killeen City Council will hire a search firm to find a replacement for retiring City Manager Ron Olson.
The council, in a 6-0 consensus vote, agreed to follow the same process used to hire Olson, which includes hiring Strategic Government Resources.
It was also the same firm the city used to hire Assistant City Manager David Ellison.
Councilman-at-large Juan Rivera did not partake in the workshop as he left early during the regular council meeting as he “had another meeting to attend to,” Mayor Jose Segarra said.
The Keller, Texas based company specializes in executive recruiting of jobs such as police chief, city manager, finance director, and planning director. There will also be resident input, Segarra added.
Olson announced June 19 he plans to retire Oct. 1. He is retiring from his city management career.
“This will lay the groundwork for the next city manager and allow them time to create their own plans for the future,” Olson said in his letter.
As of Tuesday, no public presentation of the status of the fiscal year 2020 budget was presented nor scheduled.
Olson was hired as city manager in February 2017. He has served as manager for various cities for more than 40 years.
In 2017, the council voted 6-1 to approve Olson — formerly the Corpus Christi city manager — and his contract. Councilman Gregory Johnson voted in dissent, saying he was opposed to Olson’s $225,000 annual salary.
Before accepting the position in Killeen, Olson previously served as city manager of Corpus Christi; Middletown, Ohio; Belding, Mich.; West Jordan, Utah; and as deputy city manager of Arlington.
The Killeen city manager’s position opened up in 2016 when former City Manager Glenn Morrison retired unexpectedly in April of that year as questions mounted about the city’s finances.
