On Tuesday, the Killeen City Council will discuss a possible ordinance to create a new position for the Killeen Fire Department.
According to city officials, the human resources department is requesting changes to the current fire staffing by eliminating one fire deputy chief position and adding one assistant fire chief.
“Reclassifying one of the current authorized positions in the fire deputy chief rank to assistant chief by appointment will minimize fiscal impact to the allocated fire department budget. The salary of a fire deputy chief’s position will offset the assistant chief’s salary. Internal efficiencies negate any further funding to the fire department budget,” according to Eva Bark, executive director of human resources, in the city’s staff report. The new position — which will be one rank higher from deputy fire chief — will also create a new pay rank in the department pay plan with a $2,423 in fiscal year 2019, $6,752 in FY20, and $7,171 in FY21.
According to city reports, “internal efficiencies allow reallocation of funds during current and future budgets.”
Currently, the department has 36 fire captains, six battalion chiefs and four deputy chiefs.
In other matters on Tuesday the council will discuss:
A resolution authorizing the procurement of fleet replacement vehicles,
A resolution renewing the investment advisory services agreement with Valley View Consulting, LLC,
A resolution authorizing the procurement of Cisco SmartNet Services Support and Maintenance,
A resolution authorizing a Memorandum of Understanding with the Bell County Public Health District for a shower trailer for emergency events,
A resolution authorizing the expenditure of city funds in excess of $50,000 for police equipment and ammunition from GT Distributors, Inc,
A resolution entering into an agreement with Infojini Temporary Employment Agency for temporary and contract personnel services and ,
An ordinance amending the Fire Department pay plan to add classification of assistant chief of fire.
The meeting will take place at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
