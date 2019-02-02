By Katelyn Robertson
Killeen Daily Herald
For the first time back in its newly remodeled chambers, the Killeen City Council will meet Tuesday for a workshop.
Among the items on the agenda is a public hearing concerning the request made by Killeen ISD to rezone an area off of Chaparral for the future site of a school.
The Killeen Independent School District has submitted a request to rezone approximately 67.506 acres out of the J.D. Allcorn Survey, Abstract No. 25, from “A” (Agricultural District) to “R-1” (Single-Family Residential District) for a future public school site. The area under consideration is located northeast of the intersection of Chaparral Road and Cedar Ridge Circle.
The request has been reviewed by the planning and legal departments, and the Planning and Zoning Commission unamimously recommended approval in a 7-0 vote.
The rezoning request will be the only agenda item opened up for public hearing Tuesday.
The council will also receive a briefing from the Schlueter Group about the current Texas Legislative Session. As of Friday, 1,564 bills had been filed in the Texas House, and 712 more had been filed by the Senate.
The council will also discuss and conduct its annual performance evaluation of City Manager Ron Olson during the workshop.
Although no official votes are taken during workshops, the council will hear and offer motions of directions on other issues to be discussed in next week’s regular meeting.
Among the items on the agenda are a discussion on offering a resolution of support for applications to the Texas Department of Housing & Community Affairs for housing tax credit for affordable housing developments, and awarding bids for two separate construction and improvement projects.
The meeting will take place at 5 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
