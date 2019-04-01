During its workshop meeting Tuesday night, the Killeen City Council will hear a presentation on impact fees — an added construction permit fee the city is in the process of implementing.
Presentation topics will include an overview and a timeline which states the final draft of its study report is slated to be done by July 2019. Also highlighted are projections with population and employment rates along with how the fees may be “consistent with Killeen’s Future Land Use Plan.”
The impact fees would be added onto commercial or residential building permits and help pay for new infrastructure costs in high-growth areas. According to state law, the fees are use limited to infrastructure outside of new developments.
Impact fees provide “for the orderly growth of the community (and) … allows for a balanced funding combination that recognizes the benefits of growth,” as stated by city officials.
According to the city, impact fees could recover more than $40 million for future road, water and sewer projects.
The City Council approved the implementation of the fees in August 2016 as the city looked for new sources of revenue to help pay for new road and water-sewer infrastructure. The fees cannot be used for maintenance of existing infrastructure, according to state law.
In the fall of 2018, council members appointed 15 applicants to a Capital Improvements Advisory Committee, a state-mandated committee tasked with determining the boundaries and rules for the implementation of impact fees.
The proposed service areas, according to the infrastructure master planning, will be citywide for water and sewer projects and three to four areas for roadway projects with a six mile limit.
The council will discuss at Tuesday night’s meeting the warranty period and design standards for public infrastructure. City officials said this discussion will outline cost impacts and whether the council will move forward with warranty options and design standards.
Also on the agenda: A discussion on voluntary annexation petitions for approximately 76.459 acres of land adjacent to 5601 Clear Creek Road and 83.01 acres of land adjacent to 7501 Chaparral Road.
The meeting will take place at 5 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
