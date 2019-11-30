LOCAL GOVERNMENT

The Killeen City Council will meet Tuesday for a workshop and will discuss whether to charge developers impact fees for some of the city’s costs related to private developments, according to the agenda on the city’s website.

In addition to impact fees, the council will talk about the new city manager at the meeting; receive the quarterly financial report; and hold a public hearing considering an ordinance to amend the fiscal year 2020 budget to increase the revenue and expenditures in the general fund.

254-501-7464 | hking@kdhnews.com

