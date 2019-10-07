Community Graphic

Killeen councilwoman Shirley Fleming will meet with business owners and members of the public to discuss the revitalization of downtown Killeen during the Downtown Committee Meeting on Oct. 17.

“This is about building up downtown and getting it focused in the right direction,” Fleming said. “We want to beautify downtown, we want people to be able to go out and walk around and enjoy the beauty of downtown.”

