Brett Williams, executive director of Community Services for the city of Killeen, said he is retiring after 21 total years of service with the city, he told the Herald Friday.
“I retired because I am accepting a new job,” Williams said. “I got a really good opportunity that I’m very excited about.”
Williams’ last day with the city will be April 26, he said.
Williams said he was not at liberty to immediately disclose who his new employer is, but said he would not be moving far.
Williams, who is also a Killeen school board member, said he plans to remain on the board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.