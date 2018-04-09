The Killeen Planning and Zoning Commission will delay a plan to rework the city’s subdivision regulations as the Killeen City Council considers developing a Unified Development Code for future construction.
At the commission’s meeting April 2, City Planner Tony McIlwain said the commission’s months-long plan to update Chapter 26 of the city’s code of ordinances governing subdivision regulations was recommended to be postponed as the council looks into creating a unified development code.
The city currently has its commercial and residential development regulations scattered throughout the code of ordinances. The new code would bring those regulations together and make it easier for the development community to follow the city’s requirements.
“Placing all of the development codes in one location will help the development community and others access the information needed to understand and comply with Killeen codes,” Killeen City Manager Ron Olson said.
A number of area cities, including Temple, Round Rock and Georgetown, use a unified code to bring the city’s development regulations into a single package, including subdivision, zoning and future land use map regulations.
“The UDC incorporates procedures, standards and regulations for zoning as well as subdivision applications,” according to the city of Georgetown website.
On April 2, McIlwain said the council would likely take the lead on developing the unified code and delegate authority to city staff and the commission as it saw fit. McIlwain said he believed the item would go up for council discussion in late April at the earliest.
The commission is a nine-member body appointed by the council that is tasked with approving development plats and offering recommendations on zoning changes and future land use map adjustments.
The commission had previously planned a six-month-long review of Chapter 26, which provides regulations on residential platting, application procedures and more.
The reworked ordinance was originally scheduled for council consideration in August.
