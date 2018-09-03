At a recent Killeen City Council meeting, City Manager Ron Olson proposed the idea of moving the Killeen Animal Services Department out from under the purview of the Killeen Police Department — a move animal advocates in the city have been seeking for years.
“We have spent a lot of time trying to convince senior staff that this needs to happen,” George Fox with the Killeen Animal Alliance said. “I believe the moving of (Killeen Animal Services) will create a more family friendly and family oriented operation.”
In a poll conducted on the Herald website, 206 readers — totaling 72 percent — said they felt the Animal Services Department should be managed by a different department. At the Aug. 14 meeting, Olson suggesting moving the entire division into the Community Services Department. He said some of his reasons for doing so are that the community services division already operates the city dog park, and that it would help clear up the division of labor between police and non-civil service staff.
“I have been observing the function of Animal Services over the last year and spoken with interested parties inside and outside the organization,” Olson said. “I have come to believe that the Police Department needs to concentrate its personnel and resources on policing and that reassigning Animal Services will aid in that.”
Olson said the change is in no way meant as a reflection on the performance of the KPD, but instead is an “opportunity to rethink the operation to allow both Animal Services and Police to be more successful in their missions.”
The transition, he said, could benefit the Community Services Department becausei it operates the dog park, has a large community presence, and a large number of volunteers.
Transitions of this size can often be difficult, and Olson said one thing that would aid in the move is the hiring of a full-time director at the Killeen Animal Shelter.
Currently the shelter is managed by interim director Lt. Tony McDaniel, who has held the position since the last shelter manager, Ed Tucker, resigned at the end of February.
At the same Aug. 14 meeting, Police Chief Charles Kimble said the Police Department posting the full-time position soon, but did not give a specific date. The Herald asked if KPD could provide a specific date, but did not receive a response by press time.
One of the main concerns of the transition is what would happen to the current animal services employees: Would they make the transition along with the department, or would they remain employed by KPD in other areas? Olson said he hopes the employees would also make the move to the Community Services Department.
“The employees are and will remain Animal Services Division employees,” he said. “If the division is reassigned to another department, the employees remain with the division under the new department.”
While Olson did not have an exact timetable for when the move would happen by, he did say he hopes to begin the process of making a smooth transition once a new animal services manger is chosen.
Fox hopes that the move can be completed by the end of summer 2019.
“I think the change in attitude, the change in atmosphere, will cause people to go ahead and help the shelter to make it more efficient,” Fox said. “I’m convinced 100 percent that this will work, and the benefits to the city can’t even be measured.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.